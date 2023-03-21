In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of First Majestic Silver, down about 25.1% and shares of Caledonia Mining off about 8.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by SJW Group, trading lower by about 5.3% and California Water Service Group, trading lower by about 4.2%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Water Utilities

