Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Harmony Gold Mining, off about 9% and shares of NovaGold Resources off about 8.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led down by Clean Energy Fuels, trading lower by about 13.5% and Gevo, trading lower by about 3.6%.

