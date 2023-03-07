Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

March 07, 2023 — 12:01 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of McEwen Mining, down about 8.6% and shares of Centerra Gold off about 6.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Atlas Lithium, trading lower by about 7.8% and Largo, trading lower by about 6%.

