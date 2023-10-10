In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of New Gold, off about 4.2% and shares of Osisko Development off about 4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are insurance brokers shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by Heritage Insurance Holdings, trading lower by about 3.2% and Selective Insurance Group, trading lower by about 2.6%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Insurance Brokers

