Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Education & Training Services

January 17, 2023 — 12:09 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Orla Mining, down about 8.5% and shares of Harmony Gold Mining off about 6.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are education & training services shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by New Oriental Education & Technology Group, trading lower by about 9.8% and Gaotu Techedu, trading lower by about 5.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

