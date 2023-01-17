In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Orla Mining, down about 8.5% and shares of Harmony Gold Mining off about 6.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are education & training services shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by New Oriental Education & Technology Group, trading lower by about 9.8% and Gaotu Techedu, trading lower by about 5.8%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Education & Training Services

