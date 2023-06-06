In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, about flat on the day. Helping drag down the group were shares of Vista Gold, down about 5.1% and shares of TRX Gold down about 2.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are beverages & wineries shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Coca-cola Europacific Partners, trading lower by about 1.6% and Pepsico, trading lower by about 1.6%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Beverages & Wineries

