Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Airlines

August 01, 2023 — 11:41 am EDT

August 01, 2023 — 11:41 am EDT

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of SilverCrest Metals, down about 19.5% and shares of AngloGold Ashanti down about 9.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are airlines shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by JetBlue Airways, trading lower by about 9.2% and Wheels Up Experience, trading lower by about 8.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
