In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of SilverCrest Metals, down about 19.5% and shares of AngloGold Ashanti down about 9.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are airlines shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by JetBlue Airways, trading lower by about 9.2% and Wheels Up Experience, trading lower by about 8.1%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Airlines

