Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Caledonia Mining, down about 4.2% and shares of New Gold down about 4.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Village Farms International, trading lower by about 6.3% and Adecoagro, trading lower by about 4.8%.

