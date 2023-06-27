News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Agriculture & Farm Products

June 27, 2023 — 01:07 pm EDT

June 27, 2023

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Caledonia Mining, down about 4.2% and shares of New Gold down about 4.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Village Farms International, trading lower by about 6.3% and Adecoagro, trading lower by about 4.8%.

