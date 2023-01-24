In trading on Tuesday, packaging & containers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Sealed Air, off about 2.8% and shares of Amcor off about 2.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are grocery & drug stores shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led down by Dine Brands Global, trading lower by about 3.6% and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading lower by about 1.9%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Packaging & Containers, Grocery & Drug Stores

