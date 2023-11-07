In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Alto Ingredients, down about 59.1% and shares of CVR Energy down about 3.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led down by Crescent Point Energy, trading lower by about 9.1% and Crescent Energy, trading lower by about 8.6%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

