Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

January 03, 2023 — 12:03 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Petroleo Brasileiro, down about 9.9% and shares of Geopark down about 9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, down on the day by about 4.4% as a group, led down by San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, trading lower by about 11.4% and Permian Basin Royalty Trust, trading lower by about 9%.

Stocks mentioned

PBR
GPRK
SJT
PBT

