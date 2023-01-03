In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Petroleo Brasileiro, down about 9.9% and shares of Geopark down about 9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, down on the day by about 4.4% as a group, led down by San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, trading lower by about 11.4% and Permian Basin Royalty Trust, trading lower by about 9%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

