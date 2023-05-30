In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Antero Resources, down about 7% and shares of W & T Offshore off about 6.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are department stores shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Big Lots, trading lower by about 11.8% and Kohl's, trading lower by about 5.2%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Department Stores

