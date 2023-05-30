News & Insights

Markets
AR

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Department Stores

May 30, 2023 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Antero Resources, down about 7% and shares of W & T Offshore off about 6.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are department stores shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Big Lots, trading lower by about 11.8% and Kohl's, trading lower by about 5.2%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Department Stores
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Department Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AR
WTI
BIG
KSS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.