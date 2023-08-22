News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Specialty Retail Stocks

August 22, 2023 — 11:55 am EDT

In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Best Buy, off about 5% and shares of Conns off about 4.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are specialty retail shares, down on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led down by Dick's Sporting Goods, trading lower by about 23.9% and Big 5 Sporting Goods, trading lower by about 5.1%.

