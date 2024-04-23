Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Utilities

News & Insights

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Materials sector, up 0.2%. Within that group, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) and Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 3.96% year-to-date. Nucor Corp., meanwhile, is up 2.81% year-to-date, and Packaging Corp of America is up 7.02% year-to-date. Combined, NUE and PKG make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.6%. Among large Utilities stocks, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are the most notable, with PEG showing a loss of 0.1% and PNW flat on the day. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 5.80% on a year-to-date basis. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.94% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 5.25% year-to-date. Combined, PEG and PNW make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Market News Video

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Healthcare+1.9%
Technology & Communications+1.6%
Industrial+1.2%
Services+1.1%
Financial+1.0%
Consumer Products+0.7%
Energy+0.7%
Utilities+0.6%
Materials+0.2%

