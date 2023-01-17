Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within the sector, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.9% and 3.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 7.07% year-to-date. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is up 3.38% year-to-date, and Newmont Corp is up 5.59% year-to-date. NEM makes up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 6.80% on a year-to-date basis. Trane Technologies plc, meanwhile, is up 5.11% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips is up 6.13% year-to-date. COP makes up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.2%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Energy
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-1.1%
