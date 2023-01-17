Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within the sector, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.9% and 3.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 7.07% year-to-date. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is up 3.38% year-to-date, and Newmont Corp is up 5.59% year-to-date. NEM makes up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 6.80% on a year-to-date basis. Trane Technologies plc, meanwhile, is up 5.11% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips is up 6.13% year-to-date. COP makes up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.3% Financial +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.2% Services +0.1% Healthcare +0.1% Utilities -0.1% Industrial -0.1% Energy -0.2% Materials -1.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.