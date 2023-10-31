Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.2%. Within the sector, FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) and Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 9.3% and 3.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.6% on the day, and down 0.44% year-to-date. FMC Corp., meanwhile, is down 56.50% year-to-date, and Newmont Corp, is down 22.41% year-to-date. Combined, FMC and NEM make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) and Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 13.6% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 7.30% on a year-to-date basis. VF Corp., meanwhile, is down 43.46% year-to-date, and Royal Caribbean Group is up 73.38% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.4% Financial +1.0% Services +0.9% Industrial +0.9% Healthcare +0.7% Utilities +0.6% Energy +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Materials +0.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.