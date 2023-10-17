In trading on Tuesday, manufacturing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Akoustis Technologies, down about 3.7% and shares of Infinera down about 2.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are water utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by Algonquin Power & Utilities, trading lower by about 1.4% and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo, trading lower by about 1.4%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Manufacturing, Water Utilities

