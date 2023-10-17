News & Insights

Markets
AKTS

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Manufacturing, Water Utilities

October 17, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, manufacturing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Akoustis Technologies, down about 3.7% and shares of Infinera down about 2.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are water utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by Algonquin Power & Utilities, trading lower by about 1.4% and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo, trading lower by about 1.4%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Manufacturing, Water Utilities

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Manufacturing, Water Utilities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AKTS
INFN
AQN
SBS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.