Tuesday Sector Laggards: Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

April 11, 2023 — 11:57 am EDT

In trading on Tuesday, manufacturing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of ADTRAN Holdings, down about 24.4% and shares of DZSI down about 3.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are aerospace & defense shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led down by Virgin Orbit Holdings, trading lower by about 29.2% and Terran Orbital, trading lower by about 1.6%.

