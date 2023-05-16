Tuesday Sector Laggards: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Arhaus, down about 11.6% and shares of RH down about 8.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led down by Alto Ingredients, trading lower by about 8.7% and Gevo, trading lower by about 8.1%.

