Tuesday Sector Laggards: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Music & Electronics Stores

February 07, 2023 — 12:07 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Bed Bath & Beyond, off about 45.2% and shares of Growgeneration off about 6.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 3% as a group, led down by Gamestop, trading lower by about 11.7% and Conns, trading lower by about 3.7%.

