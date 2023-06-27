Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.0% and 2.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.2% on the day, and down 2.53% year-to-date. Illumina Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.25% year-to-date, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, is down 8.01% year-to-date. Combined, ILMN and TMO make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.9% and 0.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 5.28% on a year-to-date basis. Southern Company, meanwhile, is up 0.76% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc, is down 10.76% year-to-date. Combined, SO and NEE make up approximately 23.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.9% Industrial +1.8% Services +1.7% Consumer Products +1.3% Materials +1.3% Financial +1.2% Energy +0.5% Utilities +0.4% Healthcare -0.1%

