Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Healthcare sector, up 0.2%. Within that group, Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) and IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.8% and 1.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.3% on the day, and down 3.51% year-to-date. Eli Lilly, meanwhile, is up 21.32% year-to-date, and IQVIA Holdings Inc is up 5.61% year-to-date. Combined, LLY and IQV make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) and Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.4% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 39.48% on a year-to-date basis. Verisign Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.50% year-to-date, and Applied Materials, Inc. is up 40.53% year-to-date. Combined, VRSN and AMAT make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.4% Financial +1.2% Materials +1.1% Services +0.9% Industrial +0.7% Consumer Products +0.5% Utilities +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.4% Healthcare +0.2%

