Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Services

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Within that group, CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) and Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.8% and 6.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.8% on the day, and up 5.81% year-to-date. CVS Health Corporation, meanwhile, is down 6.25% year-to-date, and Centene Corp, is down 2.27% year-to-date. Combined, CVS and CNC make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and up 6.24% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 16.32% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 26.23% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and WBD make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Energy
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.9%
|Materials
|-1.0%
|Industrial
|-1.1%
|Financial
|-1.2%
|Services
|-1.4%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.4%
|Healthcare
|-1.8%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Energy Stock Dividends
SLCT Insider Buying
THTX Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.