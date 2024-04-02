News & Insights

Markets
CVS

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Services

April 02, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Within that group, CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) and Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.8% and 6.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.8% on the day, and up 5.81% year-to-date. CVS Health Corporation, meanwhile, is down 6.25% year-to-date, and Centene Corp, is down 2.27% year-to-date. Combined, CVS and CNC make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and up 6.24% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 16.32% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 26.23% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and WBD make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+0.3%
Energy+0.2%
Consumer Products-0.9%
Materials-1.0%
Industrial-1.1%
Financial-1.2%
Services-1.4%
Technology & Communications-1.4%
Healthcare-1.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Energy Stock Dividends
 SLCT Insider Buying
 THTX Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVS
CNC
XLV
CCL
WBD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.