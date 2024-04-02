Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Services

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Within that group, CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) and Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.8% and 6.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.8% on the day, and up 5.81% year-to-date. CVS Health Corporation, meanwhile, is down 6.25% year-to-date, and Centene Corp, is down 2.27% year-to-date. Combined, CVS and CNC make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and up 6.24% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 16.32% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 26.23% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and WBD make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.3% Energy +0.2% Consumer Products -0.9% Materials -1.0% Industrial -1.1% Financial -1.2% Services -1.4% Technology & Communications -1.4% Healthcare -1.8%

