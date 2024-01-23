Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.7% loss. Within the sector, 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 11.7% and 2.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 2.49% year-to-date. 3M Co, meanwhile, is down 12.70% year-to-date, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, is down 0.94% year-to-date. XRAY makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Services stocks, Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) and PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.3% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 1.37% on a year-to-date basis. Horton Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.86% year-to-date, and PulteGroup Inc is up 0.01% year-to-date. Combined, DHI and PHM make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|0.0%
|Industrial
|-0.0%
|Materials
|0.0%
|Energy
|-0.0%
|Financial
|-0.4%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Healthcare
|-0.7%
