Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC) and Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 2.99% year-to-date. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 23.89% year-to-date, and Idexx Laboratories, Inc. is up 15.02% year-to-date. Combined, GEHC and IDXX make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Services stocks, lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) and Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 26.30% on a year-to-date basis. lululemon athletica inc, meanwhile, is up 32.49% year-to-date, and Caesars Entertainment Inc is up 7.10% year-to-date. Combined, LULU and CZR make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.6% Consumer Products +0.3% Financial +0.1% Materials +0.1% Energy 0.0% Technology & Communications -0.2% Industrial -0.2% Services -0.3% Healthcare -0.4%

