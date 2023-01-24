Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.1% and 5.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 1.57% year-to-date. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.77% year-to-date, and 3M Co, is down 4.94% year-to-date. CTLT makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Energy stocks, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 6.64% on a year-to-date basis. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 6.88% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 5.67% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and OXY make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.5% Industrial +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Financial +0.2% Services -0.0% Materials -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.6% Energy -1.1% Healthcare -1.2%

