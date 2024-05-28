Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 9.5% and 3.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 4.69% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is up 51.58% year-to-date, and Cooper Companies, Inc., is down 2.68% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and COO make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) and Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.2% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.6% in midday trading, and up 3.24% on a year-to-date basis. Tyson Foods Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.45% year-to-date, and Ford Motor Co. is up 0.45% year-to-date. TSN makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.7% Utilities -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Materials -0.3% Services -0.5% Financial -0.9% Consumer Products -1.2% Industrial -1.2% Healthcare -1.5%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of AFOP

 SLNO Historical Stock Prices

 GSF Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.