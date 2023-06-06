Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) and Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 4.26% year-to-date. Illumina Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.92% year-to-date, and Merck & Co Inc, is down 0.75% year-to-date. Combined, ILMN and MRK make up approximately 6.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) and Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and down 2.25% on a year-to-date basis. J.M. Smucker Co., meanwhile, is down 7.77% year-to-date, and Clorox Co is up 12.64% year-to-date. Combined, SJM and CLX make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Services
|+0.8%
|Materials
|+0.8%
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Energy
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.8%
Also see: Cheap Materials Shares
Funds Holding TILE
Funds Holding ROSS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.