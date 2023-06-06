Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) and Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 4.26% year-to-date. Illumina Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.92% year-to-date, and Merck & Co Inc, is down 0.75% year-to-date. Combined, ILMN and MRK make up approximately 6.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) and Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and down 2.25% on a year-to-date basis. J.M. Smucker Co., meanwhile, is down 7.77% year-to-date, and Clorox Co is up 12.64% year-to-date. Combined, SJM and CLX make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.9% Services +0.8% Materials +0.8% Industrial +0.4% Energy +0.3% Utilities +0.1% Technology & Communications 0.0% Consumer Products -0.1% Healthcare -0.8%

