News & Insights

Markets
UNFI

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Grocery & Drug Stores, REITs

September 26, 2023 — 12:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, grocery & drug stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of United Natural Foods, off about 23.7% and shares of The Chefs Warehouse off about 3.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are reits shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Ashford Hospitality Trust, trading lower by about 5.4% and W. P. Carey, trading lower by about 4.8%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Grocery & Drug Stores, REITs

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Grocery & Drug Stores, REITs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNFI
CHEF
AHT
WPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.