In trading on Tuesday, grocery & drug stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of United Natural Foods, off about 23.7% and shares of The Chefs Warehouse off about 3.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are reits shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Ashford Hospitality Trust, trading lower by about 5.4% and W. P. Carey, trading lower by about 4.8%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Grocery & Drug Stores, REITs

