In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nuveen Insured California Premium Income Municipal Fund II, down about 84.3% and shares of Lennar up about 0.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are waste management shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Perma-Fix Environmental Services, trading lower by about 6.1% and Casella Waste Systems, trading lower by about 0.7%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Waste Management Stocks

