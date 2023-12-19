News & Insights

Markets
NCL

Tuesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Waste Management Stocks

December 19, 2023 — 01:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nuveen Insured California Premium Income Municipal Fund II, down about 84.3% and shares of Lennar up about 0.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are waste management shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Perma-Fix Environmental Services, trading lower by about 6.1% and Casella Waste Systems, trading lower by about 0.7%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Waste Management Stocks
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Waste Management Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NCL
LEN
PESI
CWST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.