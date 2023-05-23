News & Insights

GRBK

Tuesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Precious Metals

May 23, 2023 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Green Brick Partners, down about 4.4% and shares of Meritage Homes off about 3.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by Hudbay Mineral, trading lower by about 4.2% and Taseko Mines, trading lower by about 3.9%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
