In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Green Brick Partners, down about 4.4% and shares of Meritage Homes off about 3.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by Hudbay Mineral, trading lower by about 4.2% and Taseko Mines, trading lower by about 3.9%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Precious Metals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.