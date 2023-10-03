In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, off about 9.8% and shares of Beazer Homes USA down about 5.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are home furnishings & improvement shares, down on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led down by Sleep Number, trading lower by about 10% and Purple Innovation, trading lower by about 9.7%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

