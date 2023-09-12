Tuesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Consumer Services

In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Pultegroup, off about 2.6% and shares of LGI Homes down about 2.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are consumer services shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by Gigacloud Technology, trading lower by about 12% and WW International, trading lower by about 1.4%.

