Tuesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Construction Materials & Machinery Stocks

September 05, 2023 — 12:03 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Green Brick Partners, down about 9.1% and shares of M/I Homes down about 8.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are construction materials & machinery shares, down on the day by about 4.1% as a group, led down by Builders FirstSource, trading lower by about 9% and JELD-WEN Holding, trading lower by about 7.8%.

