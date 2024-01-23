News & Insights

Markets
DHI

Tuesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Auto Dealerships

January 23, 2024 — 12:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Horton, down about 9% and shares of Dream Finders Homes off about 7.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are auto dealerships shares, down on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led down by Vroom, trading lower by about 38.9% and Carvana, trading lower by about 4.8%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Auto Dealerships
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Auto Dealerships

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DHI
DFH
VRM
CVNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.