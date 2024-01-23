In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Horton, down about 9% and shares of Dream Finders Homes off about 7.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are auto dealerships shares, down on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led down by Vroom, trading lower by about 38.9% and Carvana, trading lower by about 4.8%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Auto Dealerships

