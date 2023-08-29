News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Gas Utilities, Defense Stocks

August 29, 2023 — 11:56 am EDT

In trading on Tuesday, gas utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Stabilis Solutions, off about 2.6% and shares of Atmos Energy off about 0.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are defense shares, down on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led down by Lockheed Martin, trading lower by about 1.1% and L3harris Technologies, trading lower by about 0.6%.

