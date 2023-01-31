Markets
JJSF

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Food, Electric Utilities

January 31, 2023 — 12:00 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, food shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of J & J Snack Foods, down about 7% and shares of Tattooed Chef down about 4.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are electric utilities shares, about flat on the day as a group, led down by Montauk Renewables, trading lower by about 2.4% and Sempra, trading lower by about 1.7%.

