Tuesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.6% loss. Within that group, M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.0% and 4.9%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 2.6% on the day, and up 2.24% year-to-date. M & T Bank Corp, meanwhile, is up 0.56% year-to-date, and Zions Bancorporation, N.A., is down 3.45% year-to-date. Combined, MTB and ZION make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 2.0% in midday trading, and down 7.50% on a year-to-date basis. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 6.06% year-to-date, and Duke Energy Corp, is down 9.21% year-to-date. Combined, PEG and DUK make up approximately 10.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services -0.8% Consumer Products -1.0% Industrial -1.1% Technology & Communications -1.2% Energy -1.7% Healthcare -1.8% Materials -1.9% Utilities -2.0% Financial -2.6%

