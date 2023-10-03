Tuesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Financial sector, showing a 2.1% loss. Within the sector, Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.8% and 5.0%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 1.9% on the day, and down 4.61% year-to-date. Boston Properties Inc, meanwhile, is down 14.34% year-to-date, and The Charles Schwab Corporation, is down 36.97% year-to-date. SCHW makes up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.4% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 2.2% in midday trading, and up 15.91% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is up 60.16% year-to-date, and Dominos Pizza Inc. is up 7.98% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and DPZ make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.6%
|Healthcare
|-1.2%
|Materials
|-1.2%
|Energy
|-1.3%
|Consumer Products
|-1.4%
|Industrial
|-1.4%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.9%
|Services
|-2.0%
|Financial
|-2.1%
