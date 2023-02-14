Markets
MMC

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Services

February 14, 2023 — 02:44 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.0% and 2.9%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 6.96% year-to-date. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., meanwhile, is up 1.05% year-to-date, and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is up 1.28% year-to-date. Combined, MMC and AJG make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Services stocks, Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW) and Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 15.22% on a year-to-date basis. Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co, meanwhile, is down 1.84% year-to-date, and Dominos Pizza Inc. is up 2.01% year-to-date. DPZ makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials 0.0%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Energy -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Industrial -0.4%
Services -0.5%
Utilities -0.5%
Healthcare -0.5%
Financial -0.9%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Calendar
 VONG market cap history
 OCA shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MMC
AJG
XLF
WTW
DPZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.