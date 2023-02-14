Tuesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Services

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.0% and 2.9%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 6.96% year-to-date. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., meanwhile, is up 1.05% year-to-date, and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is up 1.28% year-to-date. Combined, MMC and AJG make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Services stocks, Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW) and Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 15.22% on a year-to-date basis. Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co, meanwhile, is down 1.84% year-to-date, and Dominos Pizza Inc. is up 2.01% year-to-date. DPZ makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials 0.0% Technology & Communications -0.1% Energy -0.1% Consumer Products -0.4% Industrial -0.4% Services -0.5% Utilities -0.5% Healthcare -0.5% Financial -0.9%

