Tuesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) and Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.9% and 4.5%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 1.06% year-to-date. The Charles Schwab Corporation, meanwhile, is down 30.13% year-to-date, and Regions Financial Corp, is down 11.90% year-to-date. Combined, SCHW and RF make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Energy stocks, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 5.81% on a year-to-date basis. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 38.32% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 0.45% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and APA make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.4% Industrial -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Consumer Products -0.3% Services -0.3% Healthcare -0.3% Materials -0.3% Energy -0.7% Financial -1.0%

