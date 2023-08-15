News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Energy

August 15, 2023 — 03:03 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Within that group, Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) and KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 10.5% and 4.5%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 1.6% on the day, and up 0.75% year-to-date. Discover Financial Services, meanwhile, is down 3.96% year-to-date, and KeyCorp, is down 37.88% year-to-date. Combined, DFS and KEY make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.3% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 2.0% in midday trading, and up 5.72% on a year-to-date basis. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 11.31% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 30.01% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 7.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services -0.6%
Healthcare -0.6%
Technology & Communications -1.0%
Consumer Products -1.2%
Industrial -1.2%
Utilities -1.5%
Materials -1.7%
Energy -1.8%
Financial -1.9%

