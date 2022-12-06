In trading on Tuesday, entertainment shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of System1, down about 9.8% and shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings down about 9.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led down by Village Farms International, trading lower by about 9.2% and Alico, trading lower by about 7.9%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Entertainment, Agriculture & Farm Products

