Markets
SST

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Entertainment, Agriculture & Farm Products

December 06, 2022 — 01:53 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, entertainment shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of System1, down about 9.8% and shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings down about 9.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led down by Village Farms International, trading lower by about 9.2% and Alico, trading lower by about 7.9%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Entertainment, Agriculture & Farm Products
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Entertainment, Agriculture & Farm Products

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SST
AMC
VFF
ALCO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.