Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.6% and 1.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 12.02% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is up 16.15% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd, is down 7.05% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and SLB make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) and Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 13.25% on a year-to-date basis. American Electric Power Co Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.57% year-to-date, and Evergy Inc is up 6.98% year-to-date. Combined, AEP and EVRG make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.4%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Materials
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-0.3%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
EDN Stock Predictions
PSPC market cap history
OGE Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.