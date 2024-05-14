Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.6% and 1.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 12.02% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is up 16.15% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd, is down 7.05% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and SLB make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) and Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 13.25% on a year-to-date basis. American Electric Power Co Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.57% year-to-date, and Evergy Inc is up 6.98% year-to-date. Combined, AEP and EVRG make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.4% Services +0.1% Healthcare +0.1% Materials +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Utilities -0.2% Industrial -0.2% Energy -0.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 EDN Stock Predictions

 PSPC market cap history

 OGE Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.