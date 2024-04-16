News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

April 16, 2024 — 02:49 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 13.15% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 9.38% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 11.97% year-to-date. Combined, APA and OXY make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and up 0.22% on a year-to-date basis. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.44% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 2.21% year-to-date. Combined, D and NEE make up approximately 17.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+0.1%
Consumer Products-0.1%
Industrial-0.2%
Healthcare-0.3%
Services-0.6%
Financial-0.7%
Materials-0.9%
Utilities-1.0%
Energy-1.3%

