Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.7%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 8.11% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 9.10% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 40.35% year-to-date. Combined, APA and EQT make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) are the most notable, with NRG showing a loss of 0.1% and SRE up 0.1%. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and down 14.93% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 27.73% year-to-date, and Sempra, is down 8.45% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and SRE make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.2% Healthcare +1.2% Materials +1.2% Financial +1.1% Consumer Products +1.0% Utilities +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.9% Industrial +0.9% Energy +0.7%

