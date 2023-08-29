Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, higher by 0.2%. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 0.6% and 0.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 6.39% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 11.57% year-to-date, and Phillips 66 is up 14.40% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and PSX make up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 8.03% on a year-to-date basis. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is down 8.03% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc, is down 18.43% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and NEE make up approximately 17.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.5% Services +1.2% Materials +1.2% Healthcare +1.1% Industrial +0.9% Financial +0.8% Consumer Products +0.5% Utilities +0.4% Energy +0.2%

