Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.0% on the day, and down 0.40% year-to-date. ONEOK Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.68% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 0.96% year-to-date. Combined, OKE and HES make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 6.92% on a year-to-date basis. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.23% year-to-date, and Sempra, is down 1.82% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and SRE make up approximately 7.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.7% Materials +0.7% Financial +0.6% Industrial +0.3% Services +0.2% Healthcare -0.0% Consumer Products -0.1% Utilities -0.6% Energy -1.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.