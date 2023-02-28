Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.0% on the day, and down 0.40% year-to-date. ONEOK Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.68% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 0.96% year-to-date. Combined, OKE and HES make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 6.92% on a year-to-date basis. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.23% year-to-date, and Sempra, is down 1.82% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and SRE make up approximately 7.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.7%
|Financial
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Services
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.6%
|Energy
|-1.0%
Also see: Best Closed End Funds
CPT Technical Analysis
Revolution Medicines Past Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.