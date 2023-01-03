Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 4.1% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.4% and 6.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 4.0% on the day. Combined, APA and EQT make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.5% in midday trading. Combined, ETR and PCG make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.3% Financial -0.2% Materials -0.2% Healthcare -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.4% Industrial -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Utilities -0.6% Energy -4.1%

