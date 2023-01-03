Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 4.1% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.4% and 6.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 4.0% on the day. Combined, APA and EQT make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.5% in midday trading. Combined, ETR and PCG make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.3%
|Financial
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.4%
|Industrial
|-0.4%
|Consumer Products
|-0.5%
|Utilities
|-0.6%
|Energy
|-4.1%
Also see: Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
PSCD Dividend History
Funds Holding MCBS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.