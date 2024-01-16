News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

January 16, 2024 — 02:32 pm EST

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.1% on the day, and down 3.44% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is down 5.46% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 12.22% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and APA make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.8% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and down 3.66% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is down 8.12% year-to-date, and Newmont Corp, is down 12.60% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and NEM make up approximately 10.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services -0.4%
Utilities -0.5%
Technology & Communications -0.5%
Financial -0.7%
Healthcare -0.8%
Consumer Products -1.0%
Industrial -1.0%
Materials -1.4%
Energy -2.0%

Also see:
